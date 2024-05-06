Pro-Palestine Protester Praises North Korea For Supporting Palestine, Says History Shows ‘Ceasefire Is Not Enough’

A pro-Palestine protester was captured this weekend praising North Korea for supporting Palestine and stating how history shows a “ceasefire is not enough,” video shows.

In a video posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) by citizen journalist Stu, a pro-Palestine protester is seen giving what appears to be an alleged history lesson in how North Korea’s timeline is similar to Palestine’s. A first clip posted by the citizen journalist opens up on the girl sitting in a folding camp chair wearing both a mask and hat. While looking down occasionally at what appears to be her notes, the girl states that Korea’s history shows the activists must “go beyond a ceasefire” in order for the Palestinians to have “liberation.” (RELATED: Massive American Flag Unveiled Over George Washington University Pro-Palestine Encampment)

“That war with North Korea, making it the longest running war in the world. And this is also proof that our current movement for Palestine cannot stop at a ceasefire, like Korea shows us ceasefire is not enough. The U.S. is still at war with North Korea. And so we see that like in both of these situations, we have to go beyond ceasefire for the liberation of the people —” the girl states before the video cuts out.

A second clip continues to show the activist moving in Korea’s historical timeline before asking other protesters listening, which “side” in Korea they believe supports Palestine.

“So now moving from like the Korean War in South Korea, now we’re post Korea war and unfortunately, the peninsula is divided. But now like what’s going on in North Korea and how does that relate to Palestine? So, for — okay, so which side do you ya’ll think North Korea supports Palestine or Israel? Just guess,” the female protester states.

“Palestine,” an activist off camera could be heard stating.

“It is Palestine. The DKRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] has actually never recognized the State of Israel. They have always upheld the right of Palestinian people to self determination and resistance. This is beyond moral and rhetorical support. The DKRK has actively armed and trained Palestinian resistance for decades. That includes the PLO [Palestine Liberation Organization], the PFLP [Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine], and the DFLP [Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine] have trained troops by the DPRK. So while the U.S. is here, training the IOF [Israel Offensive Forces] with police. North Korea is training Palestinian [groups],” the protester responds.

The protester carries on by discussing the “imperial and colonial powers” that allegedly had to “preserve their world orders,” claiming that both Israel and South Korea are “outflows of imperialism.”

“The imperial and colonial powers had to colonize Palestine and divide Korea in order to preserve their world order. So, this is how we can clearly see like even today that both Israel and South Korea are outflows of imperialism. They’re client states and foothold for imperial powers to maintain their power and influence in those regions. And this means also that between Koreans and Palestinians like of course, there’s this shared history of violence and repression. But more than that, with a common oppressor, we have a shared struggle and we have a shared history of resistance. That is like what most deeply connects Koreans, with Palestinians and with the Palestinian struggle,” the protester stated.

While it is unclear where the protester was at and who she was speaking to, activists have increased in gathering over the last month, specifically on school campuses across the U.S. As some students claimed to be demanding that schools divest their funds from companies connected to Israel ties, demonstrations in some areas have turned in clashes between protesters and activists.

Last week activists on the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) campus built an encampment on the school grounds. While tensions heightened after pro-Israeli counter protesters confronted the group, authorities didn’t make arrests or tear down the site until nearly two days later, which left the grounds with an array of trash and graffiti. Clashes also occurred at Columbia University last week after New York police officials raided a school building after a handful of protesters had taken over.