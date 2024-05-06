Bizarre Video Shows Woman Performing CPR On Pig In Busy Street

A strange video appeared to show a female trying to resuscitate a pig via CPR in the middle of a busy major Chinese road Wednesday, SWNS reported Monday.

A clip of the incident showed a female trying to revive one pig on the side of a road while the other pig appeared to be conscious in the vehicle. Witnesses told the outlet that the owner bought two breeding pigs and tried to take them home for the holidays when the heat and traffic caused one of the pigs to pass out, SWNS noted. (RELATED: Police Officer Tackles Pig In Bizarre Viral Video)

The owner took the unconscious pig out of their car and apparently began to perform CPR in a bid to revive the poor animal, the outlet reported. The owner’s desperate efforts were not rewarded as the pig did not respond and was later reported dead, the outlet noted.

For small pigs, it is recommended that one perform 100 to 150 chest compressions per minute if no pulse can be felt, according to the American Mini Pig Association. “If you find that breathing is either shallow or non-existent [in the pig] and the pet is still unconscious, continue rescue breathing 10 to 15 times per minute and transport,” the Association noted.

Various studies have shown that the domestic pig is “a suitable large animal model of cardiac arrest” that “is responsive to CPR, defibrillatory countershocks and medications,” according to a study published in the World Journal of Critical Care Medicine in 2015.