Man Sentenced For Intentionally Spreading HIV To Dozens

Alexander Louie, a 34-year-old man, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for intentionally spreading HIV to dozens of men, a press release from the Idaho prosecutor’s office announced Monday.

Idaho’s Ada County District Judge Derrick O’Neil ensured that Louie would not be eligible for parole until 16 years of the sentence had passed, the press release read. (RELATED: Judge Sentences Man Who Fatally Shot NFL Star)

“Your conduct would be the Webster’s definition of a predator,” Judge O’Neil told Louie during the sentencing, the press release noted. Louie admitted to having sex with 30-50 different men and boys, including a 16-year-old, with the intent of transferring the potentially fatal disease to them, the prosecutor’s office said. Louie did not take his medicine and “lied to these victims about his HIV status,” the press release claimed.

The defendant came under initial police scrutiny back in August 2023 for child enticement but as the investigation developed “dozens of” other chargeable offenses were recorded, the prosecutor’s office maintained. “This defendant’s repeated and egregious offenses negatively impacted many people in our community,” Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said in the press release.

“I want to thank the Ada County Sheriff’s Detective and my trial team. Their hard work on this case ensured Mr. Louie was brought to justice in order to protect our community from his predatory and dangerous conduct,” Bennetts added.

Louie took a plea agreement with the prosecution as he pleaded guilty to three felonies — sexual battery of a minor, the enticement of a child through the internet and transferring body fluids containing HIV — in exchange for six felonies being dismissed, the Idaho Statesman reported.

HIV is a disease that degrades the body’s immune system and, if not treated, can develop into AIDS, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) noted. HIV is not curable, and the typical life expectancy for someone with AIDS is around three years if they forgo or are unable to obtain proper treatment, the CDC said.