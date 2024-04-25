Judge Sentences Man Who Fatally Shot NFL Star

The man who fatally shot NFL star Will Smith back in 2016 was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

Cardell Hayes, 36, fatally shot the New Orleans Saints player following a car crash dispute, according to the AP. Smith was reportedly shot eight times, seven of which were in his back, during the confrontation after Hayes’ truck rear-ended Smith’s vehicle. Smith’s wife, Racquel, was shot in the legs during the incident, the outlet reported.

This was Hayes’ second sentencing in Smith’s death, according to the AP. He was reportedly convicted on manslaughter charges back in December 2016 by a 10-2 jury vote and was sentenced to 25 years at the time. The conviction was tossed out due to the banning of non-unanimous verdicts in such cases by the U.S. Supreme Court, the outlet reported

Hayes was convicted January by a unanimous jury in a second trial, the AP reported. During his sentencing Thursday, Judge Camille Buras reportedly emphasized how Hayes and his compatriot were both armed and how Smith was unarmed. (RELATED: Saints’ Michael Thomas Arrested On Misdemeanor Charges).

Hayes has long maintained that he fired in self-defense, saying he thought Smith had a firearm, the outlet reported. He reportedly insisted he heard a “pop” noise before he began shooting. He also insisted he did not shoot at Smith’s wife, according to the outlet.

Evidence has shown that the Saints player was intoxicated when the incident occurred, the AP reported. However, there is reportedly no evidence or testimony to support Hayes’ assertion that Smith reached for or fired a gun.

The former defensive end’s daughter, Lisa, spoke in the courtroom before the sentencing, the AP reported. She reportedly recalled not being able to have her father around.

“Mr. Hayes, you ruined my life,” she reportedly said. “You took my father away from me.”

She also said her mother had to learn how to walk again, the outlet reported. The judge also reportedly took note of the support from Hayes’ family and friends during the sentencing.

Dawn Mumphrey, Hayes’s mother, spoke in support of her son at the sentencing, according to the outlet. “Our lives are forever changed as well,” she reportedly said. “I ask for your mercy.”

Hayes was released on bail in 2021 after serving over four years of his first sentence, the AP reported. He was reportedly returned to custody after the January verdict to anticipate sentencing from behind bars. He will receive credit for those years served, though it’s uncertain what that means regarding his new sentence, according to the outlet.

Smith played with the Saints from 2004 to 2013, according to the team’s website. He helped bring the team to a winning season in 2006 and a Super Bowl win in 2010.