Deadly Oklahoma Tornado Leaves Destruction Straight Out Of A Horror Film

Footage from the aftermath of Monday’s deadly tornado in Barnsdall, Oklahoma, is emerging and the results have been devastating.

Barnsdall, a small, 1,000-person town on Oklahoma’s Osage Reservation just north of Tulsa, was leveled with its second tornado in five weeks when a powerful storm swept through on Monday night. Footage captured by MyRadar Weather shows a decimated town with homes destroyed, ripped from their foundation, trees uprooted and rubble lying everywhere.

First light images from Barnsdall, Oklahoma after a destructive #tornado hit the town late last night. 📹 – @JordanHallWX #okwx pic.twitter.com/ta9JT8L8NH — MyRadar Weather (@MyRadarWX) May 7, 2024

The footage captures the truly terrifying extent of Mother Nature’s power, as wide-angle shots show the entire town annihilated by the twister. (RELATED: Shocking Video Reveals Terrifying Power Of Large Tornado)

One video shows a home so thoroughly obliterated that its door was fully embedded into a tree.

Some incredible damage in Barnsdall, Oklahoma, on the east side of town. Never have seen a door embedded in a tree before. #tornado #OKwx #oklahoma #barnsdall pic.twitter.com/9Uy49IP68K — Jonathan Petramala (@jpetramala) May 7, 2024

Another video shows an eerie fog creeping in over the town at dawn as news crews and residents are finally able to assess the damage in the morning light after the tornado swept through in the dead of night.

See the devastating damage caused by a tornado in Barnsdall, Oklahoma last night pic.twitter.com/e18XoatFFG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 7, 2024



A video captured by a Barnsdall resident showed the force of nature infiltrating the town Monday night.

The video shows a gargantuan tube of wind and debris revealed through the darkness by brief flashes of bright purple lightning.

I was sent this video by Barnsdall, Oklahoma resident @CalebEaves9 as the tornado entered town. He says his family is okay but much of the town is being evacuated because of gas leaks. They appreciate prayers for the town. #barnsdall #tornado @NWSNorman pic.twitter.com/PnBgiqQoOm — LoriGrace (@lorigraceaz) May 7, 2024

The entire ordeal is terrifying and I can’t help but feel for the residents of this small town who lost their homes, and in at least one case, a family member.

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing, but officials said they had recorded at least one death from the incident as of the time of this article, according to the Weather Channel’s Charles Peek.

The incident goes to show how precious life is and how it can be taken from any of us at any minute.