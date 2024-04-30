Video Shows ‘Violent’ Tornado Hammer Small Kansas Town

Kansas locals caught a tornado sweeping through the state Tuesday, following a slew of storms hitting the midwest since last week, video shows.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch alert Tuesday afternoon for areas in central, south-central, and southeast Kansas until later in the evening. As a handful of cities bunkered down in preparation for the storm, videos on Twitter surfaced online showing the wild scenes.

In one clip posted by storm chaser Aaron Jayjack, the chaotic scenes of a tornado are caught sweeping through Westmoreland, Kansas. Massive amounts of debris are seen hammering through the air blowing everywhere as the violent tornado builds.

Additional clips posted online show additional angles of the storm touching down on the ground in Westmoreland appearing to loom over residents’ homes, along with “baseball-sized” hail hitting the town. (RELATED: At Least 4 Dead, Hundreds Injured After Tornadoes Sweep Through Oklahoma)

Powerful destructive #tornado intercepted in Westmoreland, Kansas search and rescue with extreme damage pic.twitter.com/WRpMoLuMSM — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerUSA) April 30, 2024

NEW VIDEO: A #tornado was spotted in #Kansas just moments ago. We have continued severe weather coverage across the Plains. #KSwx pic.twitter.com/KEfpqDeEL6 — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) April 30, 2024

Baseball-sized hail hitting along with tornado west of Corning, Kansas via @MatthewCappucci pic.twitter.com/lju341G8WT — MyRadar Weather (@MyRadarWX) April 30, 2024

Official reports of the casualties or damage caused have yet to be released. The tornado follows a string of storms hitting the midwest that left at least four dead in Oklahoma over the weekend.

Tornados began to sweep through Iowa and Nebraska Friday afternoon, and by late Saturday a massive storm ripped through Holdenville, Oklahoma. The National Weather Service later issued warnings Sunday for Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Texas regarding flood watches, the outlet reported.