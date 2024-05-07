‘Grease’ Star Susan Buckner Dead At 72

Susan Buckner, who played the cheerleader Patty Simcox, in the classic musical comedy, “Grease,” died at the age of 72.

Melissa Berthier, a publicist for the Buckner family, confirmed the famous actress’ death, saying, “Susan died peacefully on May 2 surrounded by loved ones,” according to People. Berthier did not provide any information surrounding the circumstances surrounding her passing. “The light she brought into every room will be missed forever,” Buckner’s daughter, Samantha Mansfield, told People.

“She was magic, and I was very lucky to call her my best friend,” Mansfield said.

Buckner rose to fame on the pageant stage when she won Miss Washington in 1971. She went on to represent the state at the Miss America competition the following year, and eventually parlayed her success on the pageant stage to the entertainment industry, according to People. She took on the job of playing one of The Golddiggers – an all-female singing and dancing entourage that was featured on “The Dean Martin” show, before catapulting to fame in “Grease,” and starring opposite Olivia Newton-John.

Buckner’s catalogue of credits also included appearances on “The Mac Davis” show, “Sonny and Cher,” and “The Brady Bunch Variety Hour,” according to People.

The famous actress appeared in “The Love Boat,” and “The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries,” as well as movies “Police Academy 6: City Under Seige,” but ultimately decided that the world of entertainment took a back-seat to her family. Buckner retired from acting in the 1980’s, to dedicate her time and energy to raising her family, according to People.

She remained passionate about the arts, and went on to direct a children’s theater at an elementary school in Florida, and she taught dance at a gym in Coral Gables, according to People.

Buckner is being remembered for her incredible contributions to the world of entertainment, as her fans and friends pay tribute to her legacy on social media.

She is survived by Mansfield, son Adam Josephs, grandchildren Oliver, Riley, Abigail and Ruby, as well as her sister Linda, daughter-in-law Noel Josephs, son-in-law Adam Mansfield and longtime partner Al, according to People.