Explosion At Minnesota Mobile Home Kills Two, Blast Heard For Miles

An explosion destroyed a mobile home in Princeton, Minnesota, resulting in the deaths of two residents and a dog, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. The blast, which occurred shortly after 4 a.m., was so powerful that it was heard as far as 20 miles away, prompting multiple calls to 911. The victims have been identified as Katherine A. Kreger, 61, and her husband, Royce E. Kreger Jr., 60, according to Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Deputy Aaron Evenson.

The couple was renting the property from Stuart Bryan, who has owned the home for approximately 15 years. Bryan expressed shock at the incident, noting that there had never been any issues with the property until the explosion, Minneapolis Star Tribune stated. The area affected by the blast extended roughly 100 by 100 yards. (RELATED: Truck Hauling Thousands Of Gallons Of Gasoline Explodes On Major Highway: REPORT)

When sheriff’s deputies arrived, they observed a propane tank violently releasing propane into the air, a detail which might suggest the explosion’s cause, although official causes are still under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the outlet reported. The body of Royce was found in the basement, which could suggest he might have been investigating a gas odor before the tragedy struck.

The explosion site, located at the end of a long dirt road, now features debris widely scattered, with pink insulation and wooden fragments entangled in tree branches. All that remained of the home was a black metal frame, while a nearby garage-like structure stood damaged but intact, the outlet reported.

“A very large blast area. There was a lot of power,” Evenson said, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “This is mass destruction… This is the largest explosion I’ve seen.”