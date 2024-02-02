REPORT: Truck Loaded With Gas Cylinders Sets Off Huge Explosion At Depot, Killing At Least Three And Injuring Hundreds

An explosion Thursday night rocked the city of Nairobi, Kenya, killing at least three and wounding 280 people as the flames spread to homes and warehouses, officials said, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

The origin of the inferno was the explosion of a truck loaded with liquid gas cylinders in a depot, Kenyan officials said, according to The AP. Witnesses said they heard something that sounded like a gas leak just prior to the explosion, The AP reported. The death toll is reportedly expected to mount. (RELATED: Tanker Truck Carrying Thousands Of Gallons Of Fuel Goes Over Bridge In Ohio, Explodes, Driver Killed)

“Although the fire is now under control, recent reports sadly indicate that over 270 people were injured, with three lives lost. Our teams from [the Kenyan Red Cross] responded immediately, working closely with local authorities to offer immediate evacuation and essential assistance to the injured and families affected by this tragic incident. My thoughts are with everyone impacted by this tragedy,” Jagan Chapagain, the Secretary General and CEO of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IRFC), tweeted.

A number of videos of the explosion and its aftermath have circulated on social media.

One video shows the fiery explosion from multiple angles and the charred ruins the flames left in their wake, and a resident could be heard saying, “Oh my God,” repeatedly.

“Our hearts go out to all those affected by the Embakasi gas explosion fire incident. Our sincere condolences to the families of the departed souls, and our thoughts are with those injured. Let’s come together as a nation to support the victims and their families during this challenging time,” the Kenyan Ministry of Health tweeted.

There are questions over whether the truck was operating legally given that the government had rejected previous applications to operate there, The AP reported.

“The government knew this liquid petroleum gas plant was existing in a residential area but they did nothing,” resident Charles Mainge said, according to the outlet. “They should make sure this doesn’t happen again.”