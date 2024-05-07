Man Pleads Guilty To Firing At Newspaper Man For Allegedly Knocking Over Trash Can

A North Carolina man pled guilty to shooting at a man delivering newspapers in East Charlotte because he allegedly knocked over a trash can.

The now 35-year-old Corey Geter admitted on April 29, 2024, to shooting at a newspaper delivery man because he knocked over a trash can along Woodthrush Drive. The incident occurred in March 2020, according to WBTV 3.

After the delivery driver hit the trash can, “he noticed he was being followed by a black sports car,” according to the arrest report obtained by the outlet.

The delivery driver told police that when he drove away he heard three gunshots, one of which struck the driver’s side window while he was still in the vehicle. The delivery driver fled to a nearby gas station and called 911. Meanwhile, the suspect, Geter, circled the gas station parking lot. When police arrived, they spotted a black Chevrolet Camaro fleeing the scene. A traffic stop was conducted and the suspects were apprehended. Police found a 9mm handgun in the car along with Geter, who was a passenger and admitted to firing the gun but not directly at the delivery driver, reports WBTV 3.

On April 29, Geter pled guilty to the crime police already suspected. He was sentenced to a suspended prison term of 64-89 months, with supervised probation for 36 months. However, 90 of those days must be served in prison, according to WBTV 3.

According to records, Geter was booked in the Mecklenburg County Jail.