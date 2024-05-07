MSNBC Legal Analyst Claims Stormy Daniels’ ’Gross’ Testimony ‘Lent Her Credibility’ Despite Judge’s Rebuke

MSNBC legal analyst Kristy Greenberg asserted on Tuesday that porn star Stormy Daniels’ explicit testimony against former President Donald Trump earned her “credibility” despite Judge Juan Merchan chiding her for giving excessive details.

Daniels testified on Tuesday in the trial about a $130,000 payment from Trump to the porn star for her silence about an alleged affair ahead of the 2016 election, with the former president’s defense attorney motioning for a mistrial, alleging the witness was “unduly prejudicial” and discussed irrelevant details to the case. Although Merchan denied the motion, he said Daniels went beyond the case at hand, but Greenberg on “Deadline: White House” referenced the degree of detail the porn star revealed as giving credence to her testimony. (RELATED: Alvin Bragg’s Team Finally Produced Docs At Center Of Case Against Trump — There Was Just One Catch)

WATCH:

“She’s very clear that he didn’t threaten her, but like that carrot that he’s throwing out there of saying, you can be on ‘The Apprentice’ and the way that he did it initially, and I’m just going to check my notes here,” Greenberg said. “He said, you remind me of my daughter. She is smart and blonde and beautiful and people underestimate her as well. You can show the world you’re not a dumb bimbo. You can be on this show and do well and that would really promote yourself.”

Host Nicolle Wallace chimed in to say Daniels alleged three instances where Trump compared her to his daughter, Ivanka.

“That part was just cringeworthy, but also I think lent her credibility,” Greenberg added. “In the opening statement defense is saying that Stormy Daniels is a liar and that she made all of this up. She had so much detail about their conversations about talking about Melania, what he was wearing at various points. She knows the tile, what the color of the tile was. I mean, there’s such vivid detail, you felt like you were with her in that room. And when she’s describing the things that he is saying to her, and again, how gross so much of it is, I found her to be credible when she was walking through just because of the level of detail that she was able to describe.”

Merchan also indicated he will instruct the jury only to take into account a limited portion of Daniels’ testimony despite denying the motion.

The porn star acknowledged her hatred of the former president under cross-examination on Tuesday, with CNN legal analysts asserting her strong bias against Trump will impact the jury’s perception of her negatively.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.