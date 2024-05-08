FBI Arrests Cruise Ship Crewman After Alleged Stabbing Spree, DOJ Says

The FBI arrested a South African man after he allegedly stabbed several people aboard a cruise ship disembarking from Juneau, Alaska, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office of the District of Alaska press release.

Ntando Sogoni, 35, was taken to the ship’s medical center for an assessment May 6 after “attempting to deploy a lifeboat” while working, the press release reads. When in the medical center, Sogoni allegedly attacked a security guard and a male nurse. He then reportedly entered another examination room where an American woman was being assessed.

“He grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed the woman multiple times in the arm, hand and face. He also stabbed two security guards who intervened—one in the head and one in the back and shoulders,” the U.S. attorney’s office said.

A South African man was arrested by @FBIAnchorage today on criminal charges after disembarking a cruise ship in Juneau for allegedly stabbing multiple people with medical scissors while aboard the ship. @USCG https://t.co/M5HqfoDcT0 pic.twitter.com/a9tdot5ddg — U.S. Attorney Alaska (@USAO_AK) May 8, 2024

Officials reportedly detained and held Sogoni in the ship’s jail before the FBI arrested him. (RELATED: Department Of Homeland Security Takes Disney Cruise Line Employee Into Custody On Child Pornography Charges)

According to an affidavit from FBI Special Agent Matthew Judy, Sogoni was a recent hire of a cruise line and joined the Norwegian Encore, CBS News reported.

Sogoni was charged with “assault with a dangerous weapon within maritime and territorial jurisdiction in violation of 18 U.S.C. §113(a).” If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

As of now, the reason behind Sogoni’s alleged attack on the cruise ship is unclear. The FBI Anchorage Field Office, FBI Juneau Resident Agency and Coast Guard Investigative Service are investigating the incident.