Department Of Homeland Security Takes Disney Cruise Line Employee Into Custody On Child Pornography Charges

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security intercepted Tirso Neri from the Philippines at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Monday, and took him into custody on child porn charges.

The Disney Cruise Line employee was charged with possession of pornography and transportation of child pornography in a federal criminal complaint obtained by People. Neri worked on the Disney Dream ship and was allegedly found to be in possession of sexually explicit photographs and videos of young children on two cell phones that belonged to him, according to People. Authorities claimed to have located the images on his Samsung Galaxy as well as an Oppo smartphone.

The child sex abuse material was found on the ship in December when it docked in Fort Lauderdale. The criminal complaint said authorities discovered a folder on the Samsung phone that was “titled with the name of an apparent victim that contained numerous sexually explicit pictures and videos of an Asian girl who appeared to be under 18 years of age,” according to People.

Authorities said the folder appeared to have been downloaded at some point around Aug. 2019.

Neri told law enforcement he was a member of several social media chat groups and downloaded adult pornography. When authorities questioned him further about the folders containing child pornography on the Samsung phone, he replied by saying that “sometimes he obtains folders in the chat groups and saves them to his phone without looking at them and then deletes them after,” according to People.

Forensic examinations on Neri’s Oppo smartphone allegedly uncovered numerous images of child sex abuse material, according to People. Authorities claimed there were videos “that were saved in a folder titled ‘Private.'” (RELATED: Prosecutors Charge Netflix Star’s Son With Child Porn Possession, Court Documents Say: REPORT)

It is not yet clear if Neri has retained an attorney nor if he has entered a plea in this case. No information has been provided about the alleged victims in this case, which continues to unfold.