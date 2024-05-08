EXCLUSIVE: GOP Reps Introduce Legislation To Block Biden Admin From Handing Healthcare Coverage To Illegal Immigrants

Republican Reps. August Pfluger of Texas and Michelle Fischbach of Minnesota introduced legislation Wednesday to block taxpayer funded healthcare for illegal immigrants, the Daily Caller exclusively learned.

The representatives introduced a Congressional Review Act to “strike” President Joe Biden’s finalized extensions of Obamacare to tens of thousands of illegal immigrants covered under Deferred Action Childhood Arrivals (DACA), Pfluger’s office told the Caller. The new rule intends to modify the definition of “lawfully present,” which previously prohibited DACA recipients from receiving healthcare, The Washington Post reported.

The Texas representative called the Biden administration’s policy a “slap in the face to the rule of law.”

“In yet another slap in the face to the rule of law, President Biden is now offering free healthcare to illegal migrants—a move that is not only unacceptable, but illegal,” Pfluger said in a statement first obtained by the Daily Caller. “Funding healthcare for those who knowingly violated our immigration laws will only exacerbate the border crisis. The federal government must prioritize the well-being of American citizens and ensure that their hard-earned dollars are not being misused. I am proud to lead the charge in forcing the Biden Administration to rescind this illegal policy.”

Fischbach accused Biden of “bending over backward” for those who violated U.S. immigration laws and of forcing the American people to “foot the bill” for illegal immigrants’ healthcare.

“This Administration has been asking American taxpayers to foot the bill for illegal immigrants, and now he wants them to pay for their healthcare,” Fischbach said. “This is one more way President Biden is punishing hardworking citizens to benefit those who have broken the law. Rather than bending over backward for people who broke the law, President Biden needs to stop playing politics, protect our hard-working citizens, and get serious about the immigration crisis happening in this country.”

Pfluger’s office further called the new policy, which they said is estimated to allocate $300 million in tax-payer dollars annually, a “blatant misuse of taxpayer dollars and against federal statute.”

The Biden administration’s new rule did not extend as far as administration officials had hoped, according to The Washington Post. The president reportedly aimed to also provide Medicaid coverage to illegal immigrants. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Republicans Rip Biden Admin For Providing Taxpayer-Funded Healthcare To Illegal Immigrants)

Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told reporters the new extensions will improve the “health and well-being” for both DACA recipients and the U.S. economy, according to the Post. The president reportedly aims to offer “dreamers” tax breaks if they decide to apply for health insurance.

President Biden: “Today, my Administration is expanding affordable, quality health care coverage to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients.” — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) May 3, 2024

When Obamacare initially passed, former President Barack Obama stated the health insurance policy would not insure illegal immigrants during a joint session of Congress on September 9, 2009.

“There are also those who claim that our reform efforts would insure illegal immigrants. This, too, is false,” Obama said.

Republican Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance and House Republicans sent a letter to HHS in July demanding illegal immigrants be barred from coverage under Obamacare.