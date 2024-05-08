Police Clear Out Anti-Israel Encampment At George Washington University

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in Washington, D.C., cleared out a pro-Palestinian encampment on George Washington University’s campus early Wednesday morning, according to The GW Hatchet, a campus newspaper.

Protesters have been occupying University Yard for just shy of two weeks, joining numerous other colleges across the country in their calls to boycott, divest and sanction Israel over its war on Hamas in Gaza. Officers arrested at least a dozen protestors for “assault of a police officer” and “unlawful entry,” the outlet reported, citing a MPD spokesperson, just hours before Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser is set to testify in Congress about the protests.

The MPD said it worked “closely” with the university’s administration to clear out the encampment due to the perception that officials had yet to come to an agreement with protesters, according to The GW Hatchet. (RELATED: Massive American Flag Unveiled Over George Washington University Pro-Palestine Encampment)

AT 4AM: We’re following breaking news out of DC – where police are working to clear the pro-Palestine encampment at GW University. This comes hours before DC leaders are expected to testify on Capitol Hill over their handling of the encampment.@fox5melanie with a live report. pic.twitter.com/B5eyxMVvLB — Jacqueline Matter (@JMatter_TV) May 8, 2024

Neither the Metropolitan Police Department nor George Washington University immediately responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

