All Five Female CNN Panelists Believe Stormy Daniels Is A ‘Good Witness,’ Special Correspondent Reveals

Each of the five women on a Thursday CNN panel found porn star Stormy Daniels to be a “good witness” against former President Donald Trump, Special Correspondent Jamie Gangel revealed.

Daniels testified this week in the trial regarding a $130,000 payment for the porn star’s silence about an alleged affair ahead of the 2016 election, with Trump’s attorneys on Tuesday moving for a mistrial based on allegations she provided irrelevant and prejudicial information. Judge Juan Merchan dismissed the motion although he acknowledged her testimony was excessively detailed, but Gangel said all the women on the panel feel she is doing a good job as a witness and find her “credible.” (RELATED: Fox Legal Analyst Says Trump Prosecutors Doing ‘Exactly What Led To The Reversal’ Of Weinstein Conviction)

WATCH:



“I think the cross is now hurting the defense because when we were off the air a few minutes ago, we took a poll of the five women who are on this panel. A very scientific poll,” Gangel said sarcastically in response to host Jim Acosta, who interrupted her. “It was however, 100%, which doesn’t happen in polls often.”

Another panelist chimed in to say they are not representative of the population as a whole before allowing Gangel to continue.

“The outcome of the poll was that the five of us all thought that she was a good witness, someone that we like, that we find likable and credible as a witness, as a witness, as a witness,” she said.

Merchan previously denied Trump’s March request to prevent Daniels from being a witness during the trial. The judge suggested he will direct the jury to only take into account a restricted portion of the porn star’s testimony.

Merchan’s rulings have tended to appear favorable to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg while hampering Trump’s defense during the trial thus far, with the judge granting many requests by prosecutors while frequently rejecting requests by the defense.

Daniels testified on Tuesday that she told Trump he doesn’t “even know how to have a conversation” prior to “swatting” him with a magazine. She also accused Trump of not wearing a condom during their alleged affair.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.