Barron Trump To Be Delegate At Republican National Convention

The Republican Party of Florida picked Barron Trump on Wednesday to be one of the state’s at-large delegates at the Republican National Convention.

Trump, the youngest son of former President Donald Trump, is entering the political arena for the first time as he is set to graduate high school in mid-May, NBC News first reported. He is sharing the delegation spots with his older half-brothers, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, half-sister Tiffany and his father’s future daughter-in-law, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

“We have a great delegation of grassroots leaders, elected officials and even Trump family members,” Florida GOP chairman Evan Power said. “Florida is continuing to have a great convention team, but more importantly we are preparing to win Florida and win it big.”

Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr, Kim Guilfoyle, and shockingly Barron Trump have all been named as at large delegates to the RNC convention by the Florida GOP. This is wrong. The party has to be about more than just the Trump family. Keep this stuff up and Florida will be back to… — Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) May 8, 2024

New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan granted the former president permission to attend Barron’s graduation scheduled for May 17. The judge is overseeing the trial brought forth by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who accused Trump of falsifying business records to cover up an $130,000 payment to former porn actress, Stormy Daniels. (RELATED: ‘Let’s Hope It’s True!’: Liberal Media Head Reportedly Urged Staff To Publish Barron Trump Story They Couldn’t Verify)

Eric Trump, the delegation chairman, joined a call with Power and party leaders Wednesday night, according to NBC News. As of March, Eric’s wife Lara is the co-chair of the RNC, and Michael Whatley is the chair after Ronna McDaniel’s departure.

Many of Trump’s top supporters have been picked to serve as at-large delegates, including former state Attorney General Pam Bondi and adviser Sergio Gor, according to NBC News.

The former president has won Florida twice, including by three percentage points during his 2020 reelection run. The state party continued to back him while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis challenged him in the 2024 primary.