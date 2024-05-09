Former Utah Rep Chris Cannon Passes Away

A former member of the United States House of Representatives from Utah died Wednesday, multiple outlets reported.

Former Republican Rep. Chris Cannon passed away unexpectedly Wednesday evening, according to the Deseret News. He represented Utah’s 3rd Congressional District from 1997 to 2009 and, before running for Congress, he reportedly served in the role of associate solicitor with the Department of the Interior from 1984 to 1986. (RELATED: Former Senate President Pro Tempore Orrin Hatch Dead At 88)

Cannon beat the Democratic incumbent, Bill Orton, in 1996, and he eventually lost to now-Fox News host Jason Chaffetz in 2008, according to the Utah News Dispatch.

The former congressman reportedly served as a member of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Commercial and Administrative Law. He was one of the House managers who helped with the Senate’s impeachment trial of former President Bill Clinton, the outlet reported.

Multiple current and former Utah elected officials expressed their condolences for the former congressman.

“I hope we all can thank him for his valiant, patriotic work fighting for the USA,” Chaffetz wrote on Twitter.

Today I heard Congressman Chris Cannon passed away. God bless. I hope we all can thank him for his valiant, patriotic work fighting for the USA. 🇺🇸 May blessings be with his family. — Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) May 9, 2024

Sen. Mike Lee wrote that he was “stunned and saddened” by the death of Cannon.

I’m stunned and saddened by breaking news of the death of my friend, former Congressman Chris Cannon. I will miss his insights, encouragement, and friendship. Sharon and I mourn with his wife, Claudia, along with the couple’s children and extended family, all of whom are in… — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 9, 2024

His former Chief of Staff, Joe Hunter, wrote on Twitter that while Cannon was “tough and, yes, stubborn,” he was a different man in his private life.

“He couldn’t walk past a homeless person without digging into his pocket. It took forever to get to lunch or dinner on Capitol Hill. And…he was really funny. RIP my friend,” he added.