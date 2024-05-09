‘They Hate Working People’: Rosanne Barr Rips The Left For Being Out Of Touch

Comedian Rosanne Barr ripped the left while speaking with political commentator Megyn Kelly on Thursday, stating they’re out of touch with “working people.”

Barr appeared on “The Megyn Kelly Show” to discuss her experience in Hollywood and additional political topics. Kelly began by asking Barr about her exit from ABC after the studio canceled her show “Roseanne” in 2018. The comedian called out the Hollywood writers who worked on her show and recalled how she had to “fight” for black characters and writers to be a part of the set.

“They killed my character,” Barr said. “They took my life’s work. You think somebody gets over that? ‘Oh, it’s okay she wrote that off her blood, sweat and tears for 20 years on the comedy stages. Having shit thrown at her head because people don’t like funny women or whatever.”

“And [I] always fought the good fight,” Barr added. “Always broke every rule on TV that tried to make people feel shame and who they were, or to try to divide the races and they always hated that … I demanded black characters and black writers. It was always a fight. They fought me till the end and when I want to have a black granddaughter you cannot imagine the fight they put me through.”

“Then what they wrote for her, I wouldn’t allow” Barr stated. “So I policed the writer’s room for — their ideas on race are so obsolete and they’re just racist. I mean, they’re classist as hell, they hate working people. I mean, their comments on what they think working people …”

Kelly jumped in to question Barr on her thoughts regarding Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently stating that “black kids” in the Bronx don’t know what the word “computer” is, playing a clip for the comedian from the press conference. (RELATED: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Says ‘Black Kids’ In The Bronx Don’t Know The Word ‘Computer’)

“These people who are lecturing everybody about race all the time didn’t see anything wrong with what she said,” Kelly stated.

“Because they don’t know any black people,” Barr responded. “The only black people they know are in their circle. And those black people they probably don’t know any working-class type black people, or middle-class black people, probably not at all either. Because they just live in a bubble of very privileged wealthy people that don’t go no place but with people they call their enemies. [Who] have the same amount of money and the same donors. They hang with their donors. They don’t care about the American people, obviously.”

“They’d like to replace us all,” she added. “They don’t like the American workers because we want like — I say ‘we’ but sometimes I still feel like I’m the mom of it all, because I am in a lot of ways. And I’m not going to let them take that from me, they’d love to but they can go fuck theirself.”

Following Hochul’s statements this week regarding children from the Bronx, the Democrat governor received massive backlash from her own party. Bronx Democrats slammed Hochul’s “underlying perception” of the children, with some stating that she needs to “do better.”

The New York governor later expressed her “regret” for the remarks, telling The New York Post that she had “misspoke.”