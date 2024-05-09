Search Ends Tragically As Two Skiers Die In Utah Avalanche

A search and rescue ended tragically after two skiers died Thursday from an avalanche in Utah, NBC News reported.

Two skiers, aged 23 and 32, have lost their lives following an avalanche near the Lone Peak Summit area in Utah’s Wasatch Range, according to NBC News. Throughout the day, search and rescue teams tirelessly scoured the area for the missing individuals, but their efforts ended in grief as Greater Salt Lake Police Sgt. Aymee Race confirmed that two out of three skiers were found dead, while one skier was successfully rescued. The identities of the skiers remain undisclosed, but it was reported that the three skiers were skiing together.

Emergency crews responded around 10:50 a.m. local time to the mountain following reports of an avalanche and the disappearance of three skiers, Race confirmed, the outlet stated. The rescue team used a helicopter hoist to safely retrieve the skier from the mountain. The third skier managed to get himself out of the snow after being ensnared and was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital. Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera believes that he was the individual who placed the initial emergency call.

Two missing skiers are dead and a third man was rescued after an avalanche near the Lone Peak Summit area in Utah’s Wasatch Range, officials say. https://t.co/ggpoTmbBKp — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 9, 2024

Race disclosed that authorities believe the group set out on their expedition early in the morning, requiring approximately five hours to reach the secluded skiing location, KSL reported. Reports indicate that all three individuals were equipped with avalanche gear and possessed considerable expertise in backcountry skiing. The avalanche is believed to have occurred in the Big Willow area within Lone Peak Canyon, adjacent to Little Cottonwood Canyon. (RELATED: Mountaineer And Local Guide Killed In Avalanche, Two Still Missing)

The avalanche site is situated a considerable distance into the mountain, necessitating time to access the two skiers; however, they have been located, according to NBC News. Due to dangerous conditions, the search operation was halted Thursday and is scheduled to resume at Friday morning.