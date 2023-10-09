American Mountaineer And Local Guide Killed In Tibet Avalanche, Two Still Missing

American climber Anna Gutu and her Nepali guide, Mingmar Sherpa, lost their lives due to avalanches that struck the Shishapangma mountain.

Tragedy struck the slopes of Tibet’s Shishapangma mountain on Saturday as avalanches unleashed their fury on more than 50 climbers who were trying to reach the summit. An American and a Nepali mountaineer were confirmed dead Sunday, according to The Associated Press (AP).

Shishapangma, stands just over 8,000 meters (26,247 feet) above sea level and ranks as the world’s 14th-tallest peak. It is often considered one of the less challenging mountains within the “eight-thousanders” category, a term used by climbers to describe peaks exceeding 8,000 meters in height. Another American climber, Gina Marie Rzucidlo, and her Nepali guide, Tenjen Sherpa, were reported missing, the outlet further added. (RELATED: Fake Video Of Avalanche Nearly Killing A Family Goes Viral On Twitter)

A total of 52 climbers, including people from the United States, Britain, Romania, Albania, Italy, Japan, and Pakistan, were pushing towards the summit when the wrath of avalanches descended upon them.

In the wake of the avalanche tragedy, authorities have decided to suspend all climbing activities on Mount Shishapangma. This suspension, aimed at safeguarding the lives of mountaineers, due to the unpredictable nature of snow conditions at such extreme altitudes. Over the past two years, there has been a total of 120 deaths in the Indian Himalayas.