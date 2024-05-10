Four Charged After 225 Animals Rescued From Neglect In Two Homes: Police

225 animals were rescued by the Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department (SCEED) from two homes in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, the department said, multiple outlets reported.

A search warrant executed April 16 regarding the welfare of dogs kept at a home on Brockman McClimon Road revealed 80 animals on the premises, officers said, WYFF reported. They were reportedly 66 dogs, 10 pigs, two donkeys, a goat and a sheep, according to officers.

Officers said they discovered kennels containing dogs allegedly living in feces and dirty water, according to WYFF. Some dogs had matted fur and gaping wounds, authorities alleged, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Operation Rescues Nearly 40 Dogs From ‘Pretty Horrific Conditions’ In North Carolina Home)

Nine arrest warrants were issued for Tonji Lavonne Meredith for allegedly mistreating animals, with an additional two arrest warrants for alleged county code violations, according to the outlet. One arrest warrant was reportedly issued for John Richard Waldrop for allegedly mistreating animals.

One of the 47 dogs removed from the property was placed under rabies quarantine after allegedly biting an officer, Fox Carolina reported. The remaining dogs were reportedly sent to either Greenville County Animal Care or Anderson County PAWS for care.

Officers also alleged that they discovered cage reminiscent of a crate at the scene containing a Pomeranian so frail it required triage treatment by a veterinarian onsite before being taken to Upstate Vet Emergency Clinic, according to Fox Carolina.

A SCEED investigation into the Pomeranian’s original owner led officers to a breeding operation allegedly run at a home on Thompson Road in Pacolet by Patricia Mildean Johns and Wayne Edward Johns, according to police, WYFF reported.

Patricia Mildean Johns and Wayne Edward Johns face counts of cruelty and have received summons under the county animal control ordinance focused on animal cruelty, officers said, Fox Carolina reported. Of the 135 dogs and 10 cats officers said they discovered on the property, 20 dogs were reportedly removed and a local rescue group took in the remaining 115 dogs.

In 2022, the Charleston Animal Society, which teams with Anderson County PAWS, reported rescuing 166 dogs living in inhumane conditions, WCSC reported.

The Daily Caller reached out to the Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department for comment but has yet to receive a response.