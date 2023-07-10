Operation Rescues Nearly 40 Dogs From ‘Pretty Horrific Conditions’ In North Carolina Home

Rescuers retrieved 39 dogs from a North Carolina home where they allegedly lived in wretched conditions.

The July 7 rescue operation additionally recovered three birds and a cat that were kept at the same home, local outlet WLOS reported Monday.

Law enforcement, the Valley River Humane Society Animal Shelter and the Shelter Dog Transport Alliance worked together in the operation, according to WLOS.

The animals suffered under "some pretty horrific conditions," according to a Facebook post from the Valley River Humane Society Animal Shelter.

Multiple individuals volunteered to “triage and vet all of the dogs” while “amazing fosters came to take in litters of young puppies and spent time loving on all the babies,” the post continued.

Over 40 animals are on their way to a better life after several people teamed up to help rescue them from terrible conditions in one Western North Carolina community.https://t.co/SOmBp29IJn — WLOS (@WLOS_13) July 9, 2023

Members followed a “strategic rescue plan” during the operation, the Shelter Dog Transport Alliance wrote in a Facebook post, ensuring the animals “will NEVER again know hunger, neglect or hardship.”

“Valley River Humane is already near capacity & they made room for these helpless animals,” a Shelter Dog Transport Alliance board member said in an email to WLOS, emphasizing the role of collaboration in the rescue.

“All of the animals are doing great” following their rescue, the Valley River Humane Society wrote on Facebook. “They’re all learning what a clean, loving environment full of food and treats is like,” the group added.