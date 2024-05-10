Viral Sexual Assault Video Shows Horrific Moment Masked Man Lassos Woman’s Neck With A Belt, Dragging Her Behind Cars

A viral video shows the horrifying moment a masked man could be seen lassoing a woman’s neck with a belt and dragging her in between two parked cars before sexually assaulting her.

The video, posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) stirred online users as it shows a terrifying scene on the streets of New York City. In the clip, a woman could be seen walking along the street before a man with a long white mask tied around his face could be seen stalking behind before looping the belt around the woman’s neck. (RELATED: Someone Keeps Punching Young New York Women In The Face And City’s Dem Leadership Is Doing Nothing About It)

The man is then seen pulling hard on the belt which knocks the woman onto her back. As her hands go up towards the belt around her neck, the man pulls her body backward on the street and in between two parked cars. The man could be seen continuing to reach down towards the woman, however, her body is hidden behind the cars.

THE NEW NYC. A third world country. A man threw a belt around a woman’s neck, dragged her between two cars and sexually assaulted her at E. 152nd St. and Third Ave. in the South Bronx around 3 a.m. last Wednesday, pic.twitter.com/hflaFvZ8cL — NYScanner (@nyscanner) May 9, 2024

Following the video, New York Police Department officials opened an investigation into the incident, confirming a sexual assault attack occurred May 1 near East 152nd Street and 3rd Avenue around 3 a.m., according to ABC7 NY. While the woman’s identity was not released, she was confirmed to be 45 years old and was taken to the NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition after the masked man fled towards Melrose Avenue, the outlet reported.

“It’s sad for women, it’s sad for everybody, but women take the worst part,” local resident Justo Cordero told ABC7 Ny.

Notably, the woman and man were confirmed to have known each other, the outlet reported.