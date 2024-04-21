Woman Sets Up Hidden Video Camera, Says It Shows Doctor Sexually Assaulting Her: REPORT

A patient seeing a doctor in Warren, Michigan used a hidden camera to record what her lawyers allege is a sexual assault, FOX2 reported.

“We’re here today because she wants the world to know there’s a sexual predator here who’s acting like a doctor,” the alleged victim’s lawyer, Azzam Elder, told FOX2.

Elder is accusing Dr. John Pispidikis, who works at the Spinal Recovery Center, of being a sexual predator, and that the hidden video allegedly proves it, according to FOX2. (RELATED: Patients Share Alleged Encounters With Accused US Army Doctor Major Michael Stockin: REPORT)

“He’s the one that should be ashamed and he’s the one that needs to be held accountable,” said attorney Azzam Elder. Elder’s client, Jane Doe, is a Detroit woman between 35 and 45-years-old, FOX2 reported. “We’re here today because she wants the world to know there’s a sexual predator here who’s acting like a doctor,” Elder said.

The alleged victim was seeing Dr. Pispidikis for a rib injury sustained in a car accident, though the hidden video allegedly shows the doctor touching the client’s crotch and buttocks, FOX2 reported. “You can see that what he’s doing has nothing to do with her chief complaint,” her attorney said.

Elder told FOX2 his client had been seeing Dr. Pispidikis for over a year and that during that time his alleged actions became increasingly invasive. Elder’s client told a friend about the alleged assaults and was encouraged to use a hidden camera to record her visits, according to FOX2.

Warren police are currently investigating, and the prosecutor has been notified of the alleged assault, according to the outlet.

“We believe that the Warren Police Department, as well as the prosecutor’s office, will most likely bring charges against him,” Elder said. “Because he has no business practicing medicine.”

Elder told FOX2 that his client was examined against the door to prevent anybody from coming in and that no other medical staff were in the room to prevent the alleged abuse. “It’s just very offensive to other medical professionals who take that oath to only heal people,” Elder said. “And this guy’s preying on his own patients.”

The Daily Caller reached out to both the Warren police and the Spinal Recovery Center for comment but neither responded immediately.