Dem Rep Chews Up Time In Hearing About Size Of Government To ‘Rattle Off’ Her Career Achievements 

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas spent time during a Wednesday Oversight Committee hearing promoting her personal accomplishments while other members addressed issues related to government telework and personnel issues.

Crockett discussed her achievements during a hearing of the House Oversight Committee titled “Oversight of Our Nation’s Largest Employer: Reviewing the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, Pt. II.” Prior to using her time listing her credentials, she criticized proposals from Project 2025, a transition plan for a possible second Trump administration, to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion offices. (RELATED: ‘I Was Against Her On The Merits’: Alan Dershowitz Rejects Ousted Harvard President’s Claim Of ‘Racial Animus’)

“I currently hold an honorary doctorate; I also hold a juris doctorate, I also hold a bachelor’s,” Crockett told Office of Personnel Management acting Director Robert Shriver after making claims about the project. “I also technically hold the rank of lieutenant colonel in the Civil Air Patrol, and I actually practiced law for almost two decades, in addition to serving on various boards, in addition to being a prior state lawmaker.”

WATCH:



“And there are those who would make some people believe that because I happen to be black and/or a woman, that somehow, even though I can rattle off all the qualifications in the world, my blackness makes me unqualified,” Crockett claimed.

Earlier in the hearing Republican Rep. James Comer, chairman of the committee, spoke on the need for Schedule F, a policy that then-President Donald Trump set up in 2020 to make federal employees involved in policy decisions more accountable.

“I support Schedule F, because I do believe federal employees—especially those with significant ability to influence whether an administration’s policies do, or don’t, get implemented—should be held to account,” Comer said during his opening statement. “We cannot allow the unelected federal bureaucracy to continue to think and act like it is running the show. There must be accountability.”

Members of the committee discussed issues like telework and Schedule F for just over two hours before Crockett brought up Project 2025, a Heritage Foundation program, asking Shriver if he heard about it.

“I’ve read about that, Congresswoman,” Shriver responded.

🚨OPM Appears to be Attempting to Stop the Return of Schedule F Chairman Comer Opens OPM Hearing: “In April, OPM issued its final rule Upholding Civil Service Protections and Merit System Principles, which is clearly an attempt to make it more difficult for President Trump to… pic.twitter.com/F2Qe59S0BH — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 22, 2024

Crockett earlier clashed with Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia during an Oversight Committee hearing to vote on holding Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress.

