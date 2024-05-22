‘I Had No Idea It Was This Bad’: Fox Anchor Charles Payne Breaks Shocking Life News On Air

Fox Business anchor Charles Payne revealed his niece was shot in Harlem a couple of weeks ago on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday.

His niece and her friend were shot on the street he grew up on two Mondays ago, Payne said. She was released from the hospital on Monday after undergoing four-hour surgery at Harlem Hospital.

“I wish he would go to Harlem. Two Mondays ago, my niece was shot on the street that I grew up on. My niece was shot on the street that I grew up on!” he said. “She doesn’t even hang out there; she doesn’t live there on the block anymore, but a good friend of mine who I’ve known for 45 years, her son passed away, and they were having a memorial for him, and so these guys — the gang violence is on the rise so much, it’s so underreported — so they come around with their masks, they’re shooting crazy, one third floor apartment was all busted up.”

Payne said she is the victim of a gang shooting that she and her friend unintentionally got caught up in. (RELATED: ‘Gaffe After Gaffe After Gaffe’: Charles Payne Explodes At Panelist Over Biden’s ‘Frustrating’ Blunders)

“But this gang thing has really been amazing, I had no idea it was this bad. It’s really bad,” he continued.

The host came to the studio to criticize President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel $7.7 million in student debt, where Payne argued that college graduates are living in safety, have more money, live in nicer neighborhoods and live longer than their counterparts who did not attend college.

The president announced early Wednesday that he forgave the millions in debt for about 160,000 borrowers enrolled under his administration’s Save on a Valuable Education (SAVE) repayment plan. The plan responded to the Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling in June 2023 blocking Biden’s plan to grant student loan forgiveness to nearly 40 million Americans using his executive power.