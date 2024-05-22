Disgruntled Employee Goes On Shooting Rampage, Killing 2 Coworkers, Officials Say

A disgruntled worker allegedly went on a shooting rampage Wednesday morning, killing two co-workers and injuring three others, officials said, according to The Associated Press (AP).

The alleged shooting occurred in the city of Chester, Pennsylvania, at a linen store, The AP reported.

Of the three persons who were wounded in the shooting, one is in critical condition, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Bowling Alley Reopens Six Months After Maine’s Deadliest Mass Shooting By Former Army Reservist)

The suspect was caught by police at a traffic stop after allegeldy fleeing the scene of the crime in a vehicle, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said, The AP reported. Neither the name of the alleged shooter nor the motive for the crime has been released, the outlet reported.

“This is a tragedy, a story that plays out too often across the United States of America,” Stollsteimer said, CBS News reported. The district attorney mentioned that a handgun was allegedly used to carry out the shooting, the outlet reported. There were “just too many guns in the hands of people who shouldn’t have them,” Stollsteimer told the outlet.

Democratic Mayor Stefan Roots blamed guns for the crime in Chester. “It speaks to guns in America,” Roots said, according to The AP. “Violence is always unpredictable. We don’t know what conditions people are under, in a city that’s impoverished like ours.”

The mayor further speculated that this shooting may have been linked to “some type of mental health issue,” The AP reported. The mayor mentioned that the White House had reached out to him, CBS News reported.

The city of Chester had a population of 33,595 in 2023, according to an estimate by the United States Census.