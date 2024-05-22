Clown Moonlighting As Prostitute Caught In Sting Operation, Police Say

A Pennsylvanian professional clown is facing charges after being busted in a prostitution sting, police said, multiple outlets reported.

The Carbondale Police Department said officers undertook an undercover investigation Sunday, according to ABC27. Police said they allegedly found a man promoting his services in the escort area of a website, whom they then contacted to make arrangements, the outlet reported.

The man was later identified as Francis Bui, the outlet noted. Officers reportedly reached out to the 28-year-old to arrange an appointment in which Bui allegedly assented to carrying out sexual acts at a hotel for $100 an hour.

Bui allegedly met with an undercover officer and was arrested on site, the outlet reported. Bui allegedly told police this was the first time he had offered prostitution services, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Police Arrest Former MLB Pitcher In Child Sex Sting, Authorities Say).

Bui told police he “knew it was wrong,” the outlet reported, citing the affidavit. He also told police he was prostituting because he needed the money, the complaint reads, according to The Times-Tribune.

The man told police he had recently returned from participating in a circus, performing as The Amazing Franko, the outlet reported, citing court documents.

Bui faces charges of promoting prostitution, according to ABC27.

The Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.

