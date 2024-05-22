Well, That’s A Weird Thing To Say … Commentator Praises Phillies’ Ranger Suárez In Unique Way

I might be a Braves x Marlins fan, but I’ve gotta give Ranger Suárez his props — not like Ruben, though, no Diddy.

During Tuesday night’s game against the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suárez was absolutely lights out with 10 strikeouts in seven innings to bump up his undefeated season record to 9-0. On top of that, he led the Phils to another victory (they won, 5-2), their 35th of the campaign, which is the best in Major League Baseball.

The magnificent run for Suárez is a rival to the prior stretches that were done by Grover Alexander and Juan Marichal, both Hall of Famers, for the best in MLB history. (RELATED: Mets Reliever Jake Diekman Goes Into Full Out Rage Mode With Dugout Cooler After Allowing Home Run Against Guardians)

I think we all agree that Suárez has been on absolute fire to start the campaign, there’s no doubt about that, but umm … Phillies color commentator Ruben Amaro Jr. took things a bit too far when he was speaking about the dominant pitcher during Tuesday’s contest.

“I would rub my whole body on him just to try to get the luck he’s got going right now,” Amaro said.

Umm … what?

WATCH:

With that being said, Suárez has been friggin’ killing it!

Ranger Suarez is 9-0 with an ERA of 1.36. The first pitcher in major league baseball with a 9-0 start and an ERA that low in 58 years

🔥🔥🔥

The only other Phillies pitcher with an ERA that low through their first 10 starts is Grover Cleveland Alexander over 100 years ago pic.twitter.com/BtQJAM8h89 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) May 22, 2024

Ranger Suárez of the @Phillies is the only MLB pitcher to go undefeated with a sub-1.50 ERA and 65+ strikeouts over his first 10 appearances of a season (since ERA became an official stat in both leagues in 1913). pic.twitter.com/eGU6FHBZG0 — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) May 22, 2024

Magical (and weird) times in Philly right now.