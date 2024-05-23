Youngkin Rips Biden For Border Crisis Following Attempted Breach On Quantico Base

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin ripped President Joe Biden for the ongoing border crisis Wednesday on Fox News, following the attempted breach on a Virginia base by two reported Jordanian nationals.

Youngkin appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss the attempted breach of Quantico Marine Corps Base in early May, in which two men were placed in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after Marine Corps apprehended them.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham questioned the Virginia governor on the issue as White House officials have remained silent on the issue regarding the immigration status of both the individuals, asking if he’s received a response after sending a letter of request on the information to President Joe Biden. (RELATED: ICE Detains Two Following Attempted USMC Base Breach)

“None. But let’s just be clear, Joe Biden has brought the border crisis literally to the front gate of Quantico Marine Corps Base,” Youngkin stated. “What we know, at least reported, are two Jordanian illegal immigrants were driving a box truck through a secure gate and luckily they were stopped.”

“Well, again, this begs the question. We have millions of people in the country illegally, we have had at least two million by official counts, probably a lot more, got-aways. We don’t know who these people are, what their intentions are. We have tens of thousands of Chinese nationals who have come into the country. A lot of defense experts believe they’re sleeper agents for the CCP and we’re all supposed to say, ‘Yay, isn’t this wonderful? Diversity, great,'” Ingraham responded.

“This is the fourth incident in just the recent past, two in Virginia, two in California. Where there’s been attempted breaches of our most classified and important defense installations in America. This is what we have got from Joe Biden, a failed border policy. And as a result, not just the drug crisis, not just young women being sexually assaulted or murdered, but now we are seeing assaults and breaches at our most secure military installations. It has failed,” Youngkin stated.

“Listen, Laura, at the end of the day, what this proves once again, is that the most — most important topic on Virginians minds and on Americans’ minds is border security. That’s why we have to elect Donald Trump this November. He will, in fact, fix this. Joe Biden could fix it with a stroke of a pen tomorrow. He is refusing to do it. He is putting Americans’ lives at risk and is putting our national security at risk. This can be fixed with a stroke of a pen and he refuses to do it.”

Reports about the Quantico Base breach surfaced mid May, stating that two men attempted to breach the base while driving a box truck. The men, at the time, allegedly drove the truck up to the bases’ front gate, reportedly telling the guards that they were contractors for Amazon and were making a drop off to the base’s post office.

Per the bases’ vetting standards, the men were asked to undergo a vetting procedure as they lacked credentials and had no affiliation with the base. It was then that one official noticed the driver was not listening to instructions given, attempting to instead move the truck past the holding area. Local reports suggested that based upon multiple sources one of the individuals is allegedly a Jordanian foreign national who crossed through the U.S. southern border, as the other is believed to be on the U.S. terrorist watch list, however, no information on the men has been confirmed.