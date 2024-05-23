Jordanian National Who Attempted To Break Into Quantico Entered US Illegally: REPORT

One of the two Jordanian nationals who allegedly attempted to break into a Marine base in Virginia entered the United States unlawfully, according to a Fox News report.

One of the Jordanian nationals who tried to break into the Quantico Marine base earlier this month entered the U.S. illegally through the San Diego sector in April and the other is a student visa overstay, according to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sources that spoke with Fox News. The revelations come days after many public officials, including Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, have demanded federal authorities provide more details on these two individuals.

The two Jordanians were placed into Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody on May 3 after being apprehended by the Marine Corps for allegedly attempting to break into the Virginia base.

The men allegedly drove a truck up to the base’s front gate, claiming to the guards that they were contractors for Amazon and needed to make a drop off to the base’s post office.

Per Quantico’s vetting standards, the men were asked to undergo a vetting procedure as they lacked credentials and had no affiliation with the base. It was then that one Marine official noticed the driver was not adhering to given instructions, attempting to instead drive the truck past the holding area. (RELATED: Blue State Released Illegal Immigrant Convicted Of Killing Two Children Despite ICE Detainer)

Quantico officials put up the base’s vehicle denial barriers and detained the two men. Capt. Michael Curtis, a spokesman for the base, stated that “specific steps” had been taken by officers to help maintain the safety and security of those on the base.

Neither men appear to have any other criminal histories within the U.S., and federal officials are continuing to hide their identities for privacy reasons. Additionally, there have been no reports yet of this incident being terror-related.

ICE has reiterated that they will be kept in the agency’s custody pending their deportation proceedings.

Neither ICE or DHS were able to respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

