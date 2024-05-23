Media

Media Matters Lays Off A Dozen Staffers Following Federal Probe, Lawsuit By Elon Musk

Nicole Silverio Media Reporter
Media Matters followed suit with several liberal outlets by laying off at least a dozen staffers following a federal probe and lawsuit by “X” chief executive officer Elon Musk.

Staffers, some of whom have been with Media Matters for years, took to social media announcing their sudden departure from the outlet. The layoffs followed federal probes filed by Republican Attorneys General Ken Paxton of Texas and Andrew Bailey of Missouri into the outlet for possible fraudulent activity by allegedly manipulating data on “X,” formerly known as Twitter.

Musk filed a defamation lawsuit against Media Matters in federal court in November, as the site has accused the outlet of “knowingly” manufacturing images showing advertisements from major corporations alongside posts made by white supremacists and neo-Nazis.

“Bad News: I’ve been laid off from @mmfa, along with a dozen colleagues. There’s a reason far-right billionaires attack Media Matters with armies of lawyers: They know how effective our work is, and it terrifies them (him),” staffer Kat Abughazaleh said, referring to Musk. (RELATED: Red State AG Launches Investigation Into Media Matters Over Report Ron Elon Musk’s X) 

“After nearly four years of working at media matters, I got laid off,” another staffer named Beatrice said. “So if anyone is looking for researchers with video experience, drop a line.”

“Got laid off, lmk who wants research done,” researcher Brendan Karet said. “On the plus side, no more listening to the dumbest dogshit on earth everyday.”

“Journalism milestone achieved (got laid off),” now-former Media Matters writer Bobby Lewis wrote.

I got laid off from Media Matters @mmfa today, proud of the 5 years of intense work I put into fighting right-wing hatred. I’m an incredible manager with superb research skills. Please hire me!” Alex Peterson, associate research director, said.

“Layoffs at Media Matters today. Lots of smart people available for jobs now,” Jared Holt, a senior researcher at the Institute of Strategic Dialogue, said.

Abu praised her now-former colleagues in a thread, urging media employers to hire them.

“Bea is an incredibly skilled media analyst. She’s also one of the funniest coworkers I’ve ever had. Hire her,” she wrote.

“Brendan is one of the most effective researchers in the world of some of the shittiest people on the planet. He is able to dig into his research with a very rare work ethic and resilience that any place would be lucky to have,” she said.

Media Matters’ staffing purge is the latest in the liberal media bloodbath that has become prominent in recent years. NowThis laid off half of its editorial team in February as part of a “broader initiative to realign our resources and structure to ensure a long-term sustainable business in the evolving media landscape.” The Intercept laid off 15 staffers including its Editor-in-Chief Roger Hodge, on the same day.