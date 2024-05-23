REPORT: IDF Video Appears To Show Father, Son Admit Raping Israeli Woman

A Hamas fighter and his son appeared to admit to raping an Israeli during the October 7 surprise attack on Israel in a video exclusively obtained by Daily Mail.

In video footage released by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), both individuals appear detail sexual assaults and murders in which they allegedly participated in, according to a Daily Mail exclusive.

Jamal Hussein Ahmad Radi, 47, and his son Abdallah, 18, had been captured by the IDF and interrogated about their alleged involvement in the Oct. 7 attack, Daily Mail reported. The two men appear to describe participating in the killing of innocent people, multiple kidnappings and the rape of Israeli women, according to an English translation provided by the IDF’s video.

“Approximately how old was the victim who was raped by your father?” the interrogator appeared to ask Abdallah at the beginning of the interrogation clip.

“About 30 years old,” he replied, according to the translation.

“Your father was the first to rape?” the interrogator appeared to continue.

“Yes,” the son allegedly confirmed, the translation appears to show. “Then I, and Ahmed, we raped her too, and then we left. But I left before my father and Hassan. Ahmed and I left.”

“You left after you raped her?” the interrogator appeared to say in the IDF’s video.

“Yes, after we raped her,” Abdallah allegedly replied, the translation says, then appeared to say they left the house.

“Was she alive?” the interrogator appeared to ask.

“No…my father killed her,” the son allegedly answered, the translation reveals. “After he finished raping her, my father killed her.” (RELATED: ‘Shredded Into Pieces’: Witnesses Share Graphic Details Of Hamas’ Sexual Violence Against Israeli Women)

The IDF’s video then cuts to the interrogator appearing to question an older man, the father Radi.

“How old were the children you kidnapped and handed over to Hamas?” the interrogator appears to ask.

“Young people. 7 to 10 to 12 years,” Radi allegedly replied, according to the translation.

“How many men were in this group of settlers who were arrested?” the interrogator appears to continue.

“Approximately 5,” the father allegedly replied, the translation shows. He allegedly said the others were “women and children.”

When the interrogator appeared to ask what else occurred, he appeared to claim their terrorist group shot five young males and females, who “fell to the ground,” according to the translation. He apparently did not know if they survived.

Abdallah allegedly confessed to raping two people before this incident, Daily Mail reported, citing the IDF’s interrogation. This is not in the clip the Daily Mail published.

Accounts of Hamas terrorists raping female Israelis began emerging shortly after the surprise attack, The Associated Press reported. A United Nations inquiry in March found that there was “clear and convincing information” Hamas fighters carried out crimes against hostages they kidnapped to Gaza, “including rape and sexualized torture and sexualized cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment.”