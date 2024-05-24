‘The Man That Can Save This Country’: Black And Hispanic Voters Praise Trump At Bronx Event During MSNBC Interview

Black and Hispanic supporters praised former President Donald Trump as “the man who can save this country” during an MSNBC interview at a rally in the Bronx.

Several voters in that demographic arrived at Trump’s event in the Bronx, further indicating an increase in support for Trump. Polls have indicated that black and Hispanic support for President Joe Biden has plummeted to record lows since 2020.

One voter told NBC News’ Dasha Burns that it “doesn’t matter” that Trump is being criminally charged with 88 counts because the American people want to see him be reelected. Two male supporters praised the former president and expressed hope he could save the country.

“Biden has disrespected the people of the city of New York,” one said. “This was the best city in the world. We’re not the Great Apple anymore. We’re not the Big Apple, we are the rotten apple.”

“Biden went on Charlamagne The God’s show and said ‘you ain’t black’ if you don’t vote for him,” the other supporter said. “I’m black because that’s how I was born and what I am, and Trump, he’s gonna be the man that can save this country. Period.” (RELATED: ‘Lifelong Democrats’ In Chicago Threaten To Vote Against Biden Over Migrant Crisis)

Biden has lost support among the key black and Hispanic vote, a demographic that has overwhelmingly voted Democrat since the Civil Rights movement. The president garnered 63% support from black voters in a GenForward survey from the University of Chicago ahead of the 2024 election, falling deeply behind the 92% support from black voters in 2020.

A New York Times/Sienna College poll found Biden’s support among black and Hispanic voters across six battleground states, including Nevada and Pennsylvania. Biden is leading Trump among black voters 70% to 18%, respectively, in these six states, as well as by 47% to 42% among Hispanic voters.