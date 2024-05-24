‘I F*cking Don’t Think So’: Demi Moore Flawlessly Silences Audience Member Who Annoyed Her

Demi Moore silenced an unruly guest in the most flawless way wile introducing Cher to the stage at Thursday’s amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Cannes Gala.

The famous actress took the stage in a stunning, shimmering silver dress and gave a touching tribute to Cher as she introduced the music icon to the stage at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc auditorium in Cap d’Antibes. She was in the middle of honoring Cher with personal anecdotes when an audience member in the back of the crowd could be heard talking over her. Moore seemed annoyed by the interruption and flawlessly clapped back, without missing a beat.

Video footage captured the moment, and was widely shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The famous actress stood majestically on stage, and attempted to engage the crowd. She addressed the audience by revving them up, saying, “this is the moment we’ve all been waiting for,” before she ran through a list of Cher’s many achievements over her decades-long career in the music industry.

She rattled off a series of Cher’s accolades, including her Grammy wins, and awards issued by the Oscars and the Emmys. Suddenly, Moore paused in the middle of her speech and zoned in on a particular individual in the crowd. The person that seemingly annoyed her wasn’t visible from the camera’s perspective.

Moore isolated the person by publicly shaming them.

“Are you an Emmy winner over there in the back of the room?” she laced into the audience member by asking.

Then came the zinger, as she told the person off swiftly and put them in their place without even flinching.

“I fucking don’t think so,” Moore said, as she launched verbal daggers across the room.

People in the crowd cheered and clapped, showing their support. (RELATED: Demi Moore Reveals Her Thoughts On Baring It All On The Big Screen 28 Years After Iconic Role)

Moore went right back to praising Cher, calling her “one of the most talented, successful and best-loved performers of all time,” crediting her for inspiring her hair style.