‘Dogecoin’ Dog Dies At 18

Atsuko Sato announced on Instagram that Kabosu, her 18-year-old dog who became known as the face of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin, sadly died Friday.

Sato wrote on Instagram that Kabosu had “crossed the rainbow bridge” and “went very peacefully without suffering” while being petted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by かぼすママ (@kabosumama)

Sato thanked the fans of Kabosu for all their love sent throughout the years, adding that she believed she “was the happiest dog in the world.” Kabosu was a Shiba Inu whose facial expressions went viral online in 2013 and gained an extensive fandom, Good Morning America reported. Netizens dubbed the dog “Doge” and the Shiba Inu’s expressions would become the basis of many memes, photos with accompanied by succinct phrases, the outlet noted.

The nickname and face of the dog was the inspiration for the formation of Dogecoin in December 2013, the outlet reported. The twitter account running the cryptocurrency acknowledged the passing of their mascot.

“Today Kabosu, our community’s shared friend and inspiration, peacefully passed in the arms of her person. The impact this one dog has made across the world is immeasurable. She was a being who knew only happiness and limitless love,” the account tweeted. (RELATED: Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Rally Set to Begin Months After Bitcoin Halving)

Today Kabosu, our community’s shared friend and inspiration, peacefully passed in the arms of her person. The impact this one dog has made across the world is immeasurable. She was a being who knew only happiness and limitless love. Please keep her spirit and her family in… — Dogecoin (@dogecoin) May 24, 2024

Kabosu and her owner lived in Japan where Sato cared for the dog for almost 16 of its 18 years of life, Sato said, Good Morning America reported.