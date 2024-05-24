Gavin Newsom Signs Bill Allowing Arizona Doctors To Perform Abortions In California

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Thursday allowing Arizona doctors to become temporarily licensed in California to perform abortions should their state’s near-total ban on the procedure ever take effect.

California Senate Bill 233 passed the state legislature on May 23 in response to a recent Arizona Supreme Court ruling effectively banning abortion in the state. The Arizona ruling went into effect on April 9, but was quickly overturned by the state legislature. (RELATED: ‘ACT IMMEDIATELY’: Trump Pressures Arizona Legislature To ‘Remedy’ Abortion Law)

The bill details that Arizona doctors will be allowed to practice through Nov. 30, 2024.

Arizona patients can get safe reproductive care in California. We’re proud to sign a bill by @CaWomensCaucus in the wake of Arizona’s 1864 near-total abortion ban that allows Arizona doctors to temporarily provide abortion care to Arizonans here.https://t.co/AQXpjpzaaB — California Governor (@CAgovernor) May 23, 2024

“Now through November 30, 2024, Arizona doctors will be able to provide abortions and abortion-related care for Arizona patients in California if the absolute ban takes effect – even temporarily – and to facilitate continued access to care when Arizona’s 15-week ban goes into effect,” Newsom said in a press release.

State restrictions on abortion emerged following the 2022 landmark Supreme Court decision, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned the 1992 ruling of Planned Parenthood v. Casey and the 1973 ruling of Roe v. Wade. The Dobbs decision ruled that abortion is not a constitutionally protected “right,” and deferred legislative authority to the states.

Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes of Arizona said she will not be enforcing Arizona’s abortion restriction.

“My office continues to explore all legal options available to prevent the 1864 near-total abortion ban from taking effect,” Mayes said in a letter to hospitals and medical providers.

I will do everything I can to ensure that doctors can provide medical care for their patients according to their best judgment, not the beliefs of the men elected to the territorial legislature 160 years ago. https://t.co/iNs6RvX4K9 — AZ Attorney General Kris Mayes (@AZAGMayes) May 14, 2024

Abortion issues poll favorably among registered Democrat voters, which is the majority of California’s voting bloc.

As of 2023, 46.9% of California voters are registered Democrats, while only 23.8% were registered Republicans, according to findings from Public Policy Institute of California. (RELATED: New Poll Throws Wrench Into Dem’s Dreams Of Winning State Where Abortion Is on Ballot)

A 2023 Gallup survey found that 60% of Democrats support abortion being legal under any circumstance, while 34% of Democrats said it should be legal under some. Further, 84% of Democrats self-identify as pro-choice according to the same poll.

One in eight voters say abortion is the most important issue to them going into 2024, according to a recent poll. Voters who prioritize the abortion issue are disproportionately younger, Democratic leaning, and want abortion to be legal in all cases, including up until birth.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.