‘Let’s Make Some News Tonight!’: Trump Drops Hints To Reporter About His Running Mate

Presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump dropped hints to a New York local reporter Thursday about his future running mate.

Trump stuck around after his historic rally at Cortona Park in the South Bronx to speak with News 12 political reporter Tara Rosenblum. Trump named a few potential picks for vice president after addressing former 2024 Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s Wednesday announcement that she will be voting for the former president for the first time on film.

“A big night last night, Nikki Haley making her first public remarks since dropping out of the race. She said that Joe Biden has been a catastrophe and she said that she’s voting for you. I’m sure those were welcome remarks for you, but it also left a lot of people wondering, is there room for her on your team or better yet, your ticket?” Rosenblum asked.

“Well, I think she’s going to be on our team because we have a lot of the same ideas, the same thoughts. I appreciated what she said,” Trump told News 12. “You know, we had a nasty campaign. It was pretty nasty. But she’s a very capable person, and I’m sure she’s gonna be on our team in some form. Absolutely.”

Trump named four potential running mates, including former 2016 Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson, Republican Florida Rep. Marco Rubio, Republican Ohio Sen. JD Vance and Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik. Each individual listed has made recent public or media appearances aligning themselves with Trump. (RELATED: Former Blue City Mayor Tells CNN Democrats Take Minority Voters ‘For Granted’)

“So if not Nikki, then who? Let’s make some news tonight, you and I, for your hometown TV station,” Rosenblum said. “Share with me, share with me your top three candidates for your running mate at this point.”

“Well, we have some many. I don’t, I don’t wanna do that. But we have so many,” Trump replied. “You could take people like Ben Carson, you could take people like Marco Rubio, JD Vance … I mean, there are so many — Elise is doing a fantastic job. Um, but I could go on for quite a long time. We have many people who would do a really fantastic job.”

Trump told Rosenblum that he would decide on his vice president “sometime during” the 2024 Republican National Convention from July 15-18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.