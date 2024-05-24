‘Super Size Me’ Director Morgan Spurlock Dies Of Cancer: REPORT

Morgan Spurlock, director of the “Super Size Me” documentary, died from cancer complications Thursday in New York at the age of 53.

His brother Crag Spurlock confirmed his death, according to ABC News.

“Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas, and generosity,” he said in a statement. “The world has lost a true creative genius and a special man.”

No further information was provided about the days leading up to Spurlock’s death.

Craig spoke fondly of his brother as he broke the tragic news. Social media immediately erupted. Fans, friends and loved ones rushed to share their own memories of Spurlock and posted messages of condolences.

“Super Size Me” earned an Oscar nomination for Best Documentary Feature in 2005. It centered around Spurlock’s personal challenge to only eat meals at McDonald’s for an entire month, while he closely examined the fast food industry.

In addition to the success of “Super Size Me,” Spurlock also made “Where in the World is Osama bin Laden?” which was released in 2008. Some of his other credits include “The Greatest Movie Ever Sold,” released in 2011, and the sequel to his original production, “Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!” according to Variety. (RELATED: Founding Member Of Train, Charlie Colin, Dead At 58 After Falling In Shower: REPORT)

Spurlock is survived by his two sons, Laken and Kallen, his mother Phyllis Spurlock and his father Ben. He also leaves behind brothers Craig and Barry, several nieces and nephews and his ex-wives and mothers of his children, Alexandra Jamieson and Sara Bernstein, according to Variety.