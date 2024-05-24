Employee Allegedly Beheaded Boss Out Of Desperation To Hide Theft From Girlfriend, Lawyer Claims

The lawyer for a former personal assistant, accused of beheading a tech CEO, claimed at the Manhattan Supreme Court on Friday that his client committed the crime due to emotional disturbance, New York Post reported.

Tyrese Haspil, a 25-year-old former personal assistant, faces first-degree murder charges for the alleged killing and beheading of Fahim Saleh, a 33-year-old venture capitalist and tech CEO, in July 2020. Saleh, who founded Gokada, a Nigeria-based motorbike startup, was found in his $2.4 million Lower East Side apartment, according to the New York Post.

Prosecutors claim that Haspil’s motive for murder was financial deceit and desperation. Haspil, who had allegedly embezzled approximately $400,000 from Saleh, feared the repercussions, especially concerning his relationship with his French girlfriend, Marine Chaveuz, the outlet reported. His defense attorney, Sam Roberts, argues that Haspil was suffering from “extreme emotional disturbance,” leading to his irrational decision to commit murder instead of facing the consequences. This argument is aimed at reducing the charge from murder to manslaughter, which carries a significantly lighter sentence.

The crime escalated when Saleh reportedly discovered the embezzlement and confronted Haspil, who was already under a repayment plan. Despite this, Haspil allegedly continued to steal, prompting Saleh to consider legal action. In a chilling turn, Haspil allegedly meticulously planned the murder, purchasing a Taser and other supplies to carry out and cover up the crime, New York Post reported. Haspil allegedly tased, stabbed, and then dismembered Saleh’s body. (RELATED: Israeli Soldiers Found Babies Beheaded By Hamas, IDF Says)

Haspil’s alleged attempts to conceal his identity and criminal actions ultimately failed when an “anti-felon disk” from the Taser directly linked the murder weapon to him, the New York Post reported. Saleh’s cousin discovered his dismembered body, parts of which were in bags in the living room of his apartment. In the days following the murder, Haspil appeared to live a normal life, even planning a birthday party for a new girlfriend with items purchased allegedly using Saleh’s funds.