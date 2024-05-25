Fox Contrib Blasts Dems As ‘The Party Of Elites’ Following Gov. Hochul’s Calling Trump Supporters ‘Clowns’

Fox News contributor Joe Concha labeled Democrats as the “party of elites” Friday evening in response to Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s criticism of her state’s supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Concha appeared on “Hannity” to discuss the support Trump received during a Thursday rally in the Bronx, notably one of the bluest boroughs in the left-leaning state. Guest host Jason Chaffetz called out a comment made by Hochul calling supporters of the former president “clowns” and asked Concha his thoughts about the remark. (RELATED: ‘If I’m Changing My Mind, Then Anybody Can’: Bronx Locals Detail Their Turn Away From Dem Party To Trump)

“It’s as if they don’t understand the phenomenon of Donald Trump and they talk down and belittle these people. And they have a very, very negative and dark message for the people of New York and the other blue states and the entire United States, Joe.” Chaffetz stated.

“And Jason, they don’t understand history — recent history — where 2016 Hillary Clinton called Donald Trump supporters a ‘basket of deplorables’ and I will say, you may agree, that was the turning point in that election where you had the elitist Hillary Clinton talking down to supporters of Donald Trump in places like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin,” Concha responded.

“All states that [Trump] won because he understood the struggles that they were going through under the Obama administration and Hillary Clinton says, ‘Oh no, they’re just deplorables, they’re racists, they’re xenophobic.’ So why would Kathy Hochul possibly go down that road and call all the people that attended that rally in the south Bronx ‘clowns’? It will backfire because, again, the Democrats used to be the party of the working man and woman and now they’re the party of elites and it shows. I mean, it’s very obvious at this point.”

Following media coverage from the Bronx rally showing a significant amount of support for the former president in the blue state, Hochul appeared Friday afternoon on CNN to push back on the political implications. Speaking with CNN host Jake Tapper, the Democratic governor boasted about the state’s support of President Joe Biden leading up to the upcoming November elections.

“Well, I’ll tell you what won’t make a difference at all, Jake, and that is for Donald Trump to be a ringleader and invite all his clowns to a place like the Bronx. New York will never, ever support Donald Trump for president. We know him better than anyone. And that means we understand what he’s all about is just for himself,” Hochul stated. “So, this state will go solidly behind Joe Biden for president as it has in the past. So he wants to spend his time doing these made-up, fake rallies and pretending there’s support here? Be my guest because, while you’re doing that, Donald Trump, Joe Biden’s out there on the other side, making sure he’s delivering for all Americans.”

25k people, mostly New Yorkers, many from the Bronx, came out yesterday to support President Trump. The Governor of New York… the same woman who said black kids don’t know what the word computer means, called these New Yorkers “CLOWNS.” Governor Hochul, I hope you’re better… pic.twitter.com/80g1HavgEs — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) May 24, 2024

While recent polls conducted by Siena College shows Biden is leading Trump within the blue state 47% to 38%, data within the city area shows Biden is down by 20 points as Trump has gained seven points compared to their 2020 numbers, according to Forbes.