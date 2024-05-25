‘Leave Her To Heaven,’ ‘The Grapes Of Wrath’ Actor Darryl Hickman Dies At 92

Darryl Hickman passed away Wednesday at the age of 92, Entertainment Weekly reported, citing his family.

Hickman, was a child actor famous for roles in classics such as “Leave Her to Heaven” and “The Grapes of Wrath,” according to Entertainment Weekly. His family reportedly did not reveal the cause of death. Throughout his career, Hickman appeared in over 40 films and held contracts with both Paramount and MGM Studios, according to the outlet.

Darryl Hickman, child star of Golden Age classics like ‘Leave Her to Heaven’ and ‘The Grapes of Wrath,’ dies at 92. https://t.co/H2eG5L96m1 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) May 24, 2024

Born July 28, 1931 in Hollywood, California, Hickman made his debut in the film industry in 1937’s “The Prisoner of Zenda.” His talent shone early, leading to a breakout role in 1939’s “The Star Maker,” Entertainment Weekly reported. In John Ford’s 1940 adaptation of “The Grapes of Wrath,” he portrayed Winfield Joad, the youngest member of the Joad family. He also played the younger version of Van Heflin’s character in the 1946 film noir, “The Strange Love of Martha Ivers.” (RELATED: REPORT: Evan Ellingson, Former Child Star From Popular ‘CSI’ Show, Dies At Age 35)

Hickman is best remembered for his role in the 1945 technicolor noir “Leave Her to Heaven,” where he portrayed Danny, the polio-stricken younger brother of Cornel Wilde’s character. His character’s tragic fate in the film stands as one of the genre’s most chilling moments, according to Entertainment Weekly.

After retiring to a monastery in 1951, Hickman returned to Hollywood, shifting to television due to the challenging film landscape for adults. His later career featured roles in popular shows like “Perry Mason,” “Gunsmoke” and “Alfred Hitchcock Presents.”