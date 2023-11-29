Cause Of Death Of Child Star From “CSI: Miami” Revealed

The San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department ruled the cause of death of former child star Evan Ellingson was an accidental fentanyl overdose.

Ellingson was found dead in his bedroom at a sober-living home in San Bernardino County on Nov. 5. The former child actor, best known for his role on “CSI: Miami,” was 35 years old at the time of his death, according to TMZ. Police found drug paraphernalia at the scene when they located Ellingson, and the results of the autopsy and toxicology reports that were run confirmed that the actor had reverted to using drugs again.

Law enforcement officers investigated Ellingson’s death as a suspected overdose in spite of the fact that his father, Michael, said he was on the mend. Michael said Ellingson’s mental health had improved and he was making real strides at maintaining his sobriety just prior to his untimely passing, according to TMZ.

Michael said his son seemed to be dedicated to his recovery even though he struggled with drug addiction in the past.

Ellingson previously starred opposite Cameron Diaz in the 2009 film “My Sister’s Keeper,” where he played her teenage son. He was best known for his recurring role as Kyle Harmon on “CSI: Miami,” and was dedicated to his craft while starring on the show. He stepped into Harmon’s shoes for a total of 18 episodes over his three-years with the show, according to TMZ. (RELATED: REPORT: Cause Of Death Revealed For ‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud)

Ellingson’s career began at the age of 13, but fizzled down shortly thereafter. The last known acting credits he had to his name dated back to 2010.