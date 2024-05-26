More Than 670 Feared Dead Following Papua New Guinea Landslide

Days after a landslide struck Papua New Guinea, the United Nations’s International Organization for Migration increased its estimated death count to more than 670, the Associated Press (AP) reported Sunday.

The increased death toll estimate follows many first responders and local relatives reportedly giving up hope finding survivors in the aftermath of Friday’s disaster, according to the AP.

Serhan Aktoprak, a United Nations representative, told the AP that initial calculations of destroyed homes came out to 60, but local officials updated that number to 150. (RELATED: ‘People Are Buried Under Rubble’: 15 Dead, Nearly 40 Injured After Two 6.3 Magnitude Earthquakes Hit Afghanistan)

“They are estimating that more than 670 people (are) under the soil at the moment,” Aktoprak told the AP.

Relief efforts have been hampered by unstable earth, local tribal warfare and limited heavy equipment, resulting in only five bodies and a leg of a possible sixth victim being recovered by Sunday, the AP reported.

While crews are giving up hope of finding survivors buried in rubble 20 to 26 feet deep, the national government is contemplating requesting more international support, according to the outlet.

On top of the increased estimated death count, officials believe the landslide has made another 250 houses unsafe due to still-shifting ground, leaving over 1,200 people homeless, the AP reported.

“People are coming to terms with this so there is a serious level of grieving and mourning,” Aktoprak said.

Aktoprak, who did not speculate on the potential for an even higher death toll, told the AP the new estimate was “not solid” since it was based on the average size of a regional household.

“It is difficult to say. We want to be quite realistic,” Aktoprak said. “We do not want to come up with any figures that would inflate the reality.”

The director of humanitarian agency CARE International, Justine McMahon, said the main priority was moving survivors to “more stable ground” and getting them food, water and shelter, according to the AP.

Authorities were still trying to assess the numbers of injured and missing Sunday, and Aktoprak said he expected the government to decide on requesting additional international aid by Tuesday, the AP reported.

Papa New Guinea is a diverse and developing South Pacific island nation of 10 million people who are mostly subsistence farmers, according to the outlet. 800 languages are reportedly spoken throughout the nation.