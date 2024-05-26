Soros Empire’s Grip On American Legal System Might Just Be Loosening

Prosecutors across the country who have received financial backing from political action committees funded by George Soros are losing elections and facing recalls as crime continues to plague America’s cities.

In just the past few months, the district attorney overseeing Portland lost his reelection bid, while Los Angeles’ district attorney faces long reelection odds. These prosecutors received campaign cash from Soros-backed political action committees, with their troubles building on a pattern experienced by Soros-backed prosecutors across the country.

Voters have, in recent years, rejected Soros-backed district attorneys in Loudoun County, Virginia, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, and San Francisco. St. Louis prosecutor Kim Gardner resigned in 2023 rather than be removed by Missouri’s attorney general.

“Local prosecutor races are the most important races that nobody paid attention to until George Soros exploited the system by electing radical, progressive prosecutors who had no intention of enforcing our laws,” Protecting Americans Action Fund Executive Director Ada Furciniti told the Daily Caller News Foundation. (RELATED: Soros DA Declines To Charge Pro-Palestinian Protester Accused Of Assaulting Officer)

Protecting Americans Action Fund is a PAC founded by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares aimed at defeating liberal prosecutors across the country.

“With crime rising in our cities, even liberal communities have had enough,” she continued. “The realization that soft-on-crime policies are harmful to these communities has contributed to Protecting Americans Action Fund’s success in defeating Soros-supported candidates, and electing individuals who enforce our laws and stand with victims instead of acting as de-facto defense attorneys.”

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt, whose jurisdiction includes Portland, was the most recent casualty among Soros’ prosecutorial corps. Schmidt lost his reelection bid on Tuesday to a former Republican vowing tougher enforcement on drug crime, among other things.

Schmidt, who received $213,000 worth of donations linked to George Soros for his reelection campaign, presided over a significant increase in crime in Portland. During the 2020 riots that followed the death of George Floyd, Schmidt declined to prosecute protestors arrested for trespassing, disorderly conduct or interfering with a police officer, the Associated Press reported

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price could be among the next Soros-backed prosecutors to get the boot.

In April, organizers seeking to remove Price from office collected enough signatures to hold a recall election, according to the Alameda County Registrar of Voters. Local activists accused Price of contributing to a rise in local crime by prioritizing the interests of criminals over victims.

Crime rose in Alameda County after Price took office in January 2023, with a particularly pronounced spike in Oakland where violent crime shot up 21% during Price’s first ten months in office, according to police data.

The California Justice and Public Safety PAC, which is almost entirely funded by Soros, gave $700,000 to Price’s 2018 district attorney campaign.

While Price lost in 2018, she won after she ran again in 2022. Soros doesn’t appear to have contributed to her 2022 campaign.

Polling suggests that Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon, another Soros-backed prosecutor, might also be on the way out. An April poll has challenger Nathan Hochman leading Gascon by more than 20%.

Homicides and shootings increased under Gascon as he worked to bar prosecutors from filing charges against people for some misdemeanors, the Los Angeles Times reported. Soros has donated millions to support Gascon, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Federal agents raided Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens’ cigar business on Wednesday to serve a federal search warrant. Owens’ jurisdiction extends across Jackson, Mississippi, which had the highest homicide of any major city in the country in 2022, according to local media.

Owens took office in 2020 with the help of a $500,000 donation from the Soros-funded Mississippi Justice and Public Safety PAC.

