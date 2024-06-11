Noted attorney Alan Dershowitz said Monday night that an acquittal of Hunter Biden on gun charges would be the “best thing” for former President Donald Trump.

The jury began deliberations on Monday in Biden’s trial regarding three felony gun charges for allegedly providing false statements and knowingly possessing a gun while being addicted to drugs. Dershowitz said an acquittal would make a “horrible double standard” clear to America. (RELATED: ‘Acquittal May Be Out Of Reach’: Andy McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Attorneys ‘Teeing Up’ Second Amendment Appeal)

“The best thing that could possibly happen to Donald Trump is if Hunter Biden gets acquitted, because the evidence against Hunter Biden is so much more compelling, the legal issue so much more compelling than anything against Donald Trump and it will prove beyond any doubt that this is all about where the trial was conducted, that if you’re Trump and you tried in New York it’s automatic guilt, and if you’re Biden and you’re tried in Delaware, it’s a different verdict,” Dershowitz told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

WATCH:

Alan Dershowitz Says ‘Best Thing’ That Could Happen For Trump Is Hunter Biden Acquittal pic.twitter.com/h5W0r4Yi6y — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 11, 2024

“So the best thing you could possibly happen to Donald Trump is the acquittal of the Biden based on all this evidence. It would also be a good thing for America. It would uncover and disclose the horrible double standard that our criminal justice system is going through. Maybe we can get some reform, maybe we can do something about it,” Dershowitz continued. “Right now, our criminal justice system is the laughingstock of the world and I feel just so horrible about it. I’ve devoted 60 years of my life to trying to defend and explain the legal system based on neutral principles. That legal system is gone. The Trump case destroyed it, and if there were an acquittal in this case, at least it will expose it.”

A jury convicted Trump on 34 felony counts of falsification of business records on May 30 in Manhattan. The charges were in regard to payments made to former Trump attorney Michael Cohen as reimbursement for $130,000 paid to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about an alleged affair with Trump ahead of the 2016 election.

“There may be a conviction in this case because the evidence is so overwhelming, that won’t hurt Donald Trump, but if there were an acquittal, it would help Donald Trump enormously in the court of public opinion. Nobody would believe that the New York verdict was justified if there’s an acquittal in this case,” Dershowitz said.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.