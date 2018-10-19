Celebrate Candice Swanepoel’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks [SLIDESHOW]

It’s Candice Swanepoel’s birthday on Saturday.

In honor of the 30-year-old Victoria’s Secret model’s day, we took a look back and found her most unforgettable looks on the red carpet, runway and stage to date.

Born in Mooirver, South Africa, the lingerie model burst onto the scene after being discovered by a talent scout when she was at the market of her hometown at the age of 15. (RELATED: Celebrate National Selfie Day With The Hottest Selfies On Instagram [SLIDESHOW])

Over the next few years, she would travel the world for modeling jobs, before deciding to move to New York City where she landed a modeling job for the world-renowned lingerie company and became one of its famous angels. And the rest, as they say, is history. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Her appearances in the underwear company’s annual fashion shows are truly can’t miss. Not to mention, her numerous photo shoots that she has been a part of for all their various catalogs, including the holiday edition.

Last year, the South African beauty announced that she would miss the big show held in Shanghai because she was expecting her second child. In June, she gave birth to her second son. And lately, she has been posting a lot of swimsuit snaps and clearly looks like she’s ready to hit the runway once more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Oct 16, 2018 at 7:35am PDT

Here’s to hoping 2018 is her greatest year yet. Happy Birthday, Candice!