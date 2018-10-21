Lindsey Graham Turns On Saudi Crown Prince: ‘I Never Felt More Used’

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham took a moment on Sunday to reflect on his once-friendly relationship with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman — and made it abundantly clear that was all in the past.

“I never felt more used in my life,” Graham told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures.” “I introduced him when he was in Washington.”

Graham, who said earlier in the week that it was time to cut ties with the crown prince, did not hold back on Sunday.

“I don’t think it’s credible at all,” Graham said of the Saudi state media’s report that Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in a fist fight. “It’s ridiculous to believe 18 people would go to Turkey to kill Mr. Khashoggi and nobody in the government know about it. He was clearly murdered in the consulate.” (RELATED: Saudi Foreign Minister: Crown Prince Was Unaware Of ‘Rogue Operation’)

Graham went on to praise President Donald Trump’s response, saying, “We will find out more, I like the president’s measured response. I like the idea that he wants to consult with Congress about what to do. They are an ally, but they need us more than we need them.”

Turning his attention on the crown prince, Graham said he didn’t believe it was possible for such an action to transpire without people in the highest levels of government knowing about it. “I find it impossible to believe the crown prince wasn’t involved … I don’t mind military sales but I cannot do business with the current leadership, MBS, he’s done to me.”

"I find it impossible to believe the crown prince wasn't involved … I don't mind military sales but I cannot do business with the current leadership, MBS, he's done to me."

"You will never convince me he didn't do this, and our values ought to mean something."

President Donald Trump responded to the Saudi state media reports by saying the story was “credible,” but he has joined many others in calling for a more thorough investigation into what happened.

Menawhile, other Republicans in the Senate appear to agree with Graham.

