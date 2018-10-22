Celebrate Izabel Goulart’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks [SLIDESHOW]

It’s Izabel Goulart’s birthday on Tuesday.

In honor of the 34-year-old Victoria’s Secret model’s day, we scoured the internet to find her most unforgettable looks on the red carpet to date. (RELATED: Celebrate National Selfie Day With The Hottest Selfies On Instagram [SLIDESHOW])

Born in Sao Carlos, Sao Paulo, Brazil, the lingerie model first burst onto the scene when she got her big break in the fashion world after landing a spot in the coveted Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2005.

During her career, she strutted her stuff on the catwalk in the annual underwear show every year from 2005-2016. Those appearances are truly legendary. Not to mention, her appearance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2011. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

However, the majority of the snaps we found came from her jaw-dropping looks at the Cannes Film Festival where each year, she never fails to out shine the rest in sparkling, sheer gowns that are pure fire.

Earlier this year, Goulart made headlines with news that she was engaged to marry her boyfriend Kevin Trapp.

“Soon to be Mrs Trapp. When you meet the one who changes your life in every sense then you are sure that he is the right one! @ KevinTrapp I Love You,” the Brazilian beauty captioned her post on Instagram — according to Google Translate — along with a shot of the diamond ring and the two celebrating.

She and Trapp started dating three years ago after they met in Paris. Her fiancé is a German-born soccer player who plays for the club team Paris Saint-Germain.

Judging by the latest photos she has shared on her social media account, 2018 is going to be as stunning as the last ones. Happy Birthday, Izabel!